SAG Awards 2019: See if your faves got nominated

It will be the battle of the television co-stars at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The nominations were announced Wednesday and a few actors from the same shows will be competing against each other.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" stars Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan are both up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, as are "Grace and Frankie" co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Alison Brie from "Glow is also in contention.

In the outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, "Barry" stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler both received nods.

They will compete against Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, who were both recognized for "The Kominsky Method," and Tony Shalhoub for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Among the film contenders, "A Star Is Born" led with four nominations. The casts of "Black Panther, "Crazy Rich Asians" "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "BlacKkKlansman" and "Green Book" also received multiple nominations.

Here is the list of nominees:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"

Margot Robbie, "Mary Queen of Scots"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

"A Star Is Born"

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Crazy Rich Asians"

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Anthony Hopkins, "King Lear"

Bill Pullman, "The Sinner"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penelope Cruz, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Emma Stone, "Maniac"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

John Krasinski, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year.

The 25th Annual SAG Awards will air Sunday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

TBS and TNT share CNN's parent company.