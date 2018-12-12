Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two earthquakes shake eastern Tennessee

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said....

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The temblors hit near Decatur, Tennessee, the US Geological Survey said. The first one, a preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake, occurred at 4:14 a.m. local time.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

Natural disasters

North America

Southeastern United States

Tennessee

The Americas

United States

A preliminary 3.3-magnitude quake took place shortly after at 4:27 a.m. local time.

The earthquakes have been felt in several surrounding states including, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama and South Carolina.

Residents near the center of the quakes saw photos and other items falling over, a Meigs County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events