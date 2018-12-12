Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.
The temblors hit near Decatur, Tennessee, the US Geological Survey said. The first one, a preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake, occurred at 4:14 a.m. local time.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Continents and regions
Earthquakes
Natural disasters
North America
Southeastern United States
Tennessee
The Americas
United States
A preliminary 3.3-magnitude quake took place shortly after at 4:27 a.m. local time.
The earthquakes have been felt in several surrounding states including, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama and South Carolina.
Residents near the center of the quakes saw photos and other items falling over, a Meigs County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said.
Related Content
- Two earthquakes shake eastern Tennessee
- Deadly earthquake shakes Peru
- Deadly earthquake shakes southern Peru
- 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area awake
- Strong earthquake in Cabazon shakes Southern California
- Giant collisions shake the cosmos
- Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts
- 5 earthquakes rumble California
- 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
- Earthquakes Fast Facts