Building on Facebook campus evacuated over bomb threat

At least one of the buildings on Facebook's main campus in California was evacuated on Tuesday because of a bomb threat, police said.
The San Mateo bomb unit is responding to the alert at the company's campus in Menlo Park, said Nicole Acker, a management analyst for the Menlo Park Police Department.
Facebook could not be reached immediately for comment.
This is a developing story
