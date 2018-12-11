Clear
Building on Facebook campus evacuated over bomb threat

Posted By: CNN Wire

At least one of the buildings on Facebook's main campus in California was evacuated on Tuesday because of a bomb threat, police said.

The San Mateo bomb unit is responding to the alert at the company's campus in Menlo Park, said Nicole Acker, a management analyst for the Menlo Park Police Department.

Facebook could not be reached immediately for comment.

This is a developing story

