DOJ asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on asylum ban

The Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court to lift the injunction that's blocking the asylum ban from going into effect, according to a filing Tuesday night.
It's the latest move by an aggressive solicitor general to bypass the lower courts and ask the newly solidified conservative Supreme Court for relief.
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Government organizations - US
Injunctions
Justice departments
Law and legal system
Politics
Trial and procedure
US Department of Justice
US federal court system
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
US Supreme Court
President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation last month that would bar migrants who illegally cross into the US over the southern border from seeking asylum outside of official ports of entry. But a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked the measure, arguing that it "irreconcilably conflicts" with immigration law and the "expressed intent of Congress." A panel of judges on the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the lower court's temporary injunction should remain in place.
"The United States has experienced a surge in the number of aliens who enter the country unlawfully from Mexico and, if apprehended, claim asylum and remain in the country while the claim is adjudicated, with little prospect of actually being granted that discretionary relief," Solicitor General Noel Francisco wrote in Tuesday's filing.
American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said the move to restore the ban would "short-circuit" judicial precedent.
"The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to short-circuit the normal judicial process and reinstate a blatantly unlawful policy," Gelernt said in a statement. "We will vigorously oppose this latest stay request, as we did in the Ninth Circuit."
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court, is asking the challengers for a response by next Monday.
Related Content
- DOJ asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on asylum ban
- DOJ asks Supreme Court to review DACA ruling
- Trump admin asks Supreme Court to lift ban on sanctuary city policy
- Judge keeps in place nationwide injunction in asylum case
- Supreme Court asked to take on transgender ban
- Federal court upholds block on Trump asylum ban
- Supreme Court rules on Trump travel ban
- URGENT - Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban
- URGENT - Supreme Court rules on travel ban
- Sabarimala Temple: India's Supreme Court lifts ban on women entering shrine