Trump expresses openness to using Huawei CFO as bargaining chip in China trade talks

President Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration is open to using the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou as a bargaining chip in ongoing trade negotiations with China.

Asked by Reuters in an interview if he would intervene in the case, Trump said, "Whatever's good for this country, I would do."

He continued, "If I think it's good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made -- which is a very important thing -- what's good for national security -- I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary."

Trump's comments signal that the arrest of the tech giant's CFO in Canada could play a major role as the US and China continue trade talks, which began December 1 with the meeting of the President and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The talks are expected to last 90 days.

The President told Reuters that his administration would "probably" have additional in-person meetings with key officials and their Chinese counterparts, noting that negotiations are taking place via telephone, and, if necessary, he would be open to meeting with Xi again. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is leading the US side of the talks.

Meng was arrested December 1 in Canada during a layover at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the US government. The United States alleges that Meng helped Huawei get around US sanctions on Iran by telling financial institutions such as HSBC that a Huawei subsidiary, Skycom, was a separate and unaffiliated company.

Meng was released on a $10 million Canadian bail, a judge in Canada ruled earlier Tuesday. She faces extradition to the United States.

As a condition of her release, Meng has agreed to surrender her passports and live in one of her homes in Vancouver. She will also pay for a round-the-clock security detail and wear a GPS ankle bracelet.

The arrest angered Beijing, which summoned its US and Canadian ambassadors over the weekend, alarmed investors, and continued to raise doubts about the fragile trade truce between the US and China.

Trump told Reuters he has not yet spoken with Xi about the case.

"They have not called me yet. They are talking to my people. But they have not called me yet," he said.

The US Justice Department has declined to comment to Reuters on the case. Meng faces "serious charges of fraud involving millions of dollars" in the United States, according to the affidavit of a Canadian law enforcement official. She could receive substantial jail time if convicted, the statement said.