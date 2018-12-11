Gunman opens fire on church in Brazil, killing 4 people

A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four people before turning the gun on himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.

The victims included three men and a woman, in addition to the gunman, Record TV reported. At least nine people were also injured.

The shooting occurred in the Metropolitan Cathedral, according to a statement from local police to Record TV.

Developing story - more to come