A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four people before turning the gun on himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.
The victims included three men and a woman, in addition to the gunman, Record TV reported. At least nine people were also injured.
Brazil
Buildings and structures
Churches and cathedrals
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Deaths and fatalities
Latin America
Points of interest
Religious buildings
Shootings
Society
South America
The Americas
The shooting occurred in the Metropolitan Cathedral, according to a statement from local police to Record TV.
Developing story - more to come
Related Content
- Gunman opens fire on church in Brazil, killing 4 people
- URGENT - Gunman opens fire on church in Brazil, killing 4 people
- Gunman opens fire at Nevada church, killing one
- Gunman opens fire at Nevada church, killing 1
- Gunman shot and killed after shooting at several people
- Gunman opens fire on DJs at radio station
- Gunman kills 2 at video game tournament
- Cop kills guard who apprehended alleged gunman
- Texas gunman kills 4 before killing himself, official says
- Gunmen kill at least 14 people at party in northeastern Brazil