Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gunman opens fire on church in Brazil, killing 4 people

A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four people before tu...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four people before turning the gun on himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.

The victims included three men and a woman, in addition to the gunman, Record TV reported. At least nine people were also injured.

Brazil

Buildings and structures

Churches and cathedrals

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Deaths and fatalities

Latin America

Points of interest

Religious buildings

Shootings

Society

South America

The Americas

The shooting occurred in the Metropolitan Cathedral, according to a statement from local police to Record TV.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events