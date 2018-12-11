Clear
Spice Girls visit Mel B recovering in hospital

The Spice Girls' Mel B shared on social media she was recovering from a three-hour surgery to repair a "severed right hand" following an accident.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 7:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 8:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Melanie "Mel B" Brown is recovering from an accident she says left her with two broken ribs and a hand injury that required surgery.

Brown, a member of the Spice Girls, did not specify the details of her accident but said she had to undergo a three-hour surgery to repair an injury to her right hand.

CNN has reached out to her representatives for more information.

Brown's injuries required her to cancel a planned appearance Monday night at the Strand Book Store in New York City, where she had been scheduled to sign her new memoir, "Brutally Honest," the store confirmed on social media.

"I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital," she wrote, adding the hashtags "#accidentshappen" and "#timetoheal."

Three of Brown's fellow Spice Girls -- Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell Horner and Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm -- were among her visitors during her medical emergency.

She shared a photo of them by her bedside on Instagram, thanking her "besties" for dropping by.

The Spice Girls announced a reunion tour last month. Victoria Beckham, the fifth original member of the Spice Girls, will not be participating.

Brown, 43, also has served as a judge on "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."

