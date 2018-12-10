Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

House Democrats may probe Kushner ties to Saudi crown prince

Rep. Eliot Engel, who is poised to lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee, plans to conduct a thorough rev...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Eliot Engel, who is poised to lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee, plans to conduct a thorough review of US policy towards Saudi Arabia -- and that could include Jared Kushner's ties to the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, according to a Democratic aide.

Engel is "committed to conducting a top-to-bottom review of US policy towards Saudi Arabia and that includes what has driven the US response to the Jamal Khashoggi murder," the aide said, referring to the October killing of The Washington Post journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Business figures

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Homicide

Jamal Khashoggi

Jared Kushner

Legislation

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Murder

North America

Political organizations

Politics

Saudi Arabia

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Senate

Asked if that meant probing the ties between Kushner and the crown prince, the aide said: "Everything is on the table."

The comments are the latest sign that the White House's handling of the Khashoggi murder is bound to face fresh scrutiny in the new Congress -- beyond this month in the final days of an all-Republican controlled Capitol.

The Senate could vote this week to withdraw US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee could also vote on legislation to suspend arm sales with the country and sanction individuals responsible for the murder of Khashoggi -- namely the crown prince and his alleged role in ordering the killing. But "intense" negotiations between Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican and the ranking Democrat, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, over the contents of the sanctions bill are still ongoing, according to an aide familiar with the process.

Kushner in particular has come under intense scrutiny given his close relationship with the crown prince. A New York Times investigation on Sunday showed that Kushner sought to counsel the prince to weather the storm in the aftermath of the murder. The White House has emphasized the importance of maintaining strong Saudi relations for the benefit of the US economy.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee, which has oversight of the State Department, is not the only panel planning an examination over the aftermath of the Khashoggi murder and the White House's efforts to downplay it. The House Intelligence Committee, which has jurisdiction over the CIA, plans to look into the matter as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events