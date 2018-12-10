'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' crowns its first champions

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" has crowned its first winners.

Sky Brown and her partner JT Church won the pint-sized competition, a spin-off of the original "Dancing with the Stars," on Sunday night.

Arts and entertainment Dancers and dancing Music and dance

The pair and their mentor, professional dancer Alan Bersten, took home the first ever "DWTS: Juniors" Mirror Ball trophy.

It was an emotional moment for the three of them and Brown collapsed on the floor after they were proclaimed the winners.

Church, 12, was a runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation."

Brown, 10, uses her platform as a competitive skateboarder and social media star to empower girls and young women.

"I just want to say to everyone, you're all winners and I love you all and am going to miss you so much," she said after she and Church won.