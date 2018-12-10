Clear
'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' crowns its first champions

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" has crowned its first winners.

Sky Brown and her partner JT Church won the pint-sized competition, a spin-off of the original "Dancing with the Stars," on Sunday night.

The pair and their mentor, professional dancer Alan Bersten, took home the first ever "DWTS: Juniors" Mirror Ball trophy.

It was an emotional moment for the three of them and Brown collapsed on the floor after they were proclaimed the winners.

Church, 12, was a runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation."

Brown, 10, uses her platform as a competitive skateboarder and social media star to empower girls and young women.

"I just want to say to everyone, you're all winners and I love you all and am going to miss you so much," she said after she and Church won.

