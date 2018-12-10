Trump tries to spin Cohen, Manafort filings

At least 16 associates of Donald Trump had contacts with Russians during the 2016 campaign or transition, according to public statements, court filings, CNN reporting, and reporting from other news outlets.

These communications came in the form of face-to-face meetings, phone calls, text messages, emails and video chats.

In the months after the election, Trump and his senior officials repeatedly denied that there had been any contact whatsoever with Russians during the campaign or that there were any ties between the campaign and Russians.

Everyone on this list denies participating in any "collusion" with the Russians.

1. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

2. Former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates

3. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn

4. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner

5. White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump

6. Trump Organization executive Donald Trump Jr.

7. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

8. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions

9. Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

10. Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

11. Former Trump campaign aide Roger Stone

12. Trump associate Erik Prince

13. Trump campaign adviser JD Gordon

14. White House official Avi Berkowitz

15. Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo

16. Trump business associate Felix Sater