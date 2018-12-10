Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

'Stranger Things' season 3 reveals episode titles

We still have months to go before "Stranger Things" returns, but speculation has begun already.Netfli...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 10:00 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

We still have months to go before "Stranger Things" returns, but speculation has begun already.

Netflix released a season 3 teaser Sunday, and it was all music and episode titles.

Arts and entertainment

Companies

Netflix Incorporated

Television programming

Next season's episodes will be:

  • Suzie, Do You Copy?
  • The Mall Rats
  • The Case of the Missing Lifeguard
  • The Sauna Test
  • The Source
  • The Birthday
  • The Bite
  • The Battle of Starcourt

The sci-fi/horror series set in fictitious Hawkins, Indiana has been a huge breakout hit for Netflix.

This is the second trailer the streaming giant has put out there.

The first in July featured a faux advertisement for the Starcourt Mall, which appears to be the center of serious action.

Season 3 takes place in 1985 and will drop sometime in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events