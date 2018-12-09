7 wounded, 1 critically, in West Bank shooting

Seven people have been wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting near the Israeli settlement of Ofra in the West Bank, according to the Israeli ambulance service, Magen David Adom.
Shots were fired from a passing car toward people standing at a bus stop at the entrance to the settlement, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The IDF said its soldiers nearby responded by firing toward the vehicle, which managed to flee the scene.
Magen David Adom said the person critically wounded is a 21-year-old woman. Two people are described by MDA as moderately wounded, and four are described as lightly wounded.
