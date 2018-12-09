Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Wisconsin gov.-elect won't rule out suing over bills that would limit power

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers said he's looking at "all options at the table" if outgoing Repub...

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 2:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers said he's looking at "all options at the table" if outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker doesn't veto a set of GOP bills aimed at limiting the incoming administration's powers.

When asked if he planned to sue over the matter if Walker didn't veto the legislation, Evers said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he wasn't "making any promises one way or the other."

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Legislative bodies

Midwestern United States

North America

Politics

The Americas

United States

Wisconsin

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Political Figures - US

Tony Evers

Trial and procedure

"All issues are on the table," Evers said. "I'm not making any promises one way or the other, but we're looking at all issues, all options at the table. I need to stand up for the people of Wisconsin. There's 2.6 million people that voted in this last election, and they expect me to do that. So I'm going to, we're going to pursue this."

The bills passed by the Republican-led state legislature last week would weaken the state's executive branch just as Democrats prepare to reclaim it after nearly a decade. The legislation also targets the authorities of incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who, like Evers, campaigned on promises to expand health care and protect welfare programs.

The bills include measures to codify work requirements for some Medicaid recipients and allowing the legislature veto power over whether to join or withdraw from various types of litigation, including a multi-state lawsuit seeking to invalidate Obamacare to which Wisconsin is a party.

The intentions behind the bills were made clear by Republican leaders -- ahead of voting, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos reminded Republican colleagues: "We are going to have a very liberal governor," he said, "who is going to enact policies that are in direct contrast to what many of us believe in."

Walker will have only a limited number of days to take action on the bills.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events