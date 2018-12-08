Clear

France to face South Korea in Women's World Cup kickoff; England drawn with Scotland

Host squad France will face South Korea in the first match of the Women's World Cup when the tournament kick...

Host squad France will face South Korea in the first match of the Women's World Cup when the tournament kicks off June 7 in Paris.

And England has been drawn into a competitively and geographically interesting group: The bronze medalists from four years ago are with 2015 runners-up Japan as well as neighbors and World Cup debutants Scotland.

The draw for the competition's eighth edition took place Saturday evening at La Seine Musicale arts center in Paris.

World No. 1 and defending champions USA will launch its bid for a fourth title from a group with Sweden, Thailand and Chile.

Germany, No. 2 in the world rankings, has drawn China, Spain and South Africa.

Twenty-four teams were drawn into six groups for the tournament, which will be in France from June 7 to July 7.

The groups are (with FIFA world rankings in parentheses beside the country):

Group A

• France (3)

• South Korea (14)

• Norway (13)

• Nigeria (39)

Group B

• Germany (2)

• China (15)

• Spain (12)

• South Africa (48)

Group C

• Australia (6)

• Italy (16)

• Brazil (10)

• Jamaica (53)

Group D

• England (4)

• Scotland (20)

• Argentina (36)

• Japan (8)

Group E

• Canada (5)

• Cameroon (46)

• New Zealand (19)

• Netherlands (7)

Group F

• USA (1)

• Thailand (29)

• Chile (38)

• Sweden (9)

This is a developing story.

