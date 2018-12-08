Clear

Trump names Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley to be new Joint Chiefs chairman

President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to be the next chairman of...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 9:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"I am pleased to announce my nomination of four-star General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army -- as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing General Joe Dunford, who will be retiring," Trump posted on Twitter Saturday morning. "I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country!"

Armed forces

Donald Trump

Mark Milley

Military

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Trump said the date of transition is still to be determined.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, whose term expires later next year, is expected to serve out his term.

The chairman is the highest-ranking military officer in the country and serves as the principal military adviser to the president.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events