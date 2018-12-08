Clear

Trump faults Paris climate agreement as protests in France continue

President Donald Trump blamed the Paris climate accord as demonstrations in France ...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 9:09 AM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 9:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump blamed the Paris climate accord as demonstrations in France continued to protest over an increase in fuel tax and other grievances.

"The Paris Agreement isn't working out so well for Paris," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting 'We Want Trump!' Love France."

Trump's tweet comes as French police detained more than 200 people in Paris and fired tear gas on protestors during a fourth weekend of demonstrations.

The movement began as a rebuke of the country's fuel price hikes and evolved to a protest against the cost of living pressures and anger at French President Emmanuel Macron's government.

In his tweet Saturday, Trump also reiterated that Paris protesters have been chanting "we want Trump" -- a claim that remains unfounded.

Trump announced last year that he was withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accord.

