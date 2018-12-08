Missing British backpacker case is now a murder investigation in New Zealand

The case of the 22-year-old British backpacker in New Zealand has gone from a missing persons case to a murder investigation, according to Auckland City Police.

Grace Millane was last seen at the city center of Auckland around 7 pm December 1. Local police were eager to find her and return her to her family, but new evidence has changed the course of the case.

"The evidence we have located so far -- our scene examination, CCTV footage and our investigation has determined that grace is no longer alive and this is a murder investigation," said Auckland City Police Detective Inspector Scott Beard at a press conference on Saturday.

Millane had been in New Zealand for two weeks, the UK's Press Association news agency reported.

Beard said Millane had been out of contact with her parents for days and, especially worrying to her family, they weren't able to contact her on Sunday for her 22nd birthday. Members of Millane's family have made appeals on Facebook for information.

Police say they are questioning a 26-year-old man who was seen with her on the night of her disappearance. Police believe they visited a number of locations that evening and are looking for information on where a vehicle identified in the case has been driven.

"Grace's family has been advised of this development and they're devastated" Beard told the media. "We still don't know where Grace is. We are determined to find her and return her to her family."