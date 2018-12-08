Clear

At least 6 killed and dozens wounded after nightclub stampede in Italy

At least six people are dead and dozens wounded following a stampede at an Italian nightclub, the country's ...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 12:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least six people are dead and dozens wounded following a stampede at an Italian nightclub, the country's Civil Protection Agency said.

The stampede happened early Saturday morning at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub in the central Italy town of Corinaldo, which is about 88 miles (141 km) east of Florence, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Continents and regions

Europe

Italy

Leisure and lifestyle

Nightlife and nightclubs

Southern Europe

The nightclub was hosting a concert by Sfera Ebbasta, a popular Italian rapper who is among the most popular musical acts in the country.

Five of the victims were minors and the sixth victim was the mother of one of them, ANSA reported.

At least 35 others were injured in the incident, the news agency said.

It appears that the panic began when someone in the club sprayed a "irritant substance," the civil protection agency tweeted.

Numerous paramedics were seen treating concertgoers on the street following the stampede.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events