Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CIA taps 34-year agency veteran as first woman to lead its clandestine arm

The CIA has tapped Beth Kimber to lead its Directorate of Operations, making her the first woman to lead the...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 5:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The CIA has tapped Beth Kimber to lead its Directorate of Operations, making her the first woman to lead the agency's clandestine arm in its 70-year history.

Kimber, a 34-year veteran of the agency, is currently the assistant director of Europe and Eurasia Mission Center and took on an additional role during CIA director Gina Haspel's transition, serving as acting deputy director of the CIA.

Central Intelligence Agency

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Gender equality

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

National security

Politics

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

In her new role, Kimber will lead the CIA's efforts to "strengthen national security and foreign policy objectives through the clandestine collection of human intelligence and by conducting Covert Action as directed by the President," according to the agency.

"With nearly 34 years of experience and a proven ability to deliver with impact on CIA's operational mission, Beth Kimber will be an exceptional leader of our Directorate of Operations," Brittany Bramell, the CIA's director of public affairs, told CNN in a statement.

During her career at the CIA, Kimber spent time overseeing the agency's so-called "Russia group," which focuses on clandestine operations involving Russian targets and services. She will step into her new leadership role at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Haspel was sworn in as the first woman to serve as CIA director in May when she replaced Mike Pompeo after he was named secretary of state by President Donald Trump.

CBS News was first to report that Kimber was named to lead the CIA's operational and analytical efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events