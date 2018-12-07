Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Paul Manafort filing from Mueller to be largely secret

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team will file its description of how Paul Manafort breached his cooperatio...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team will file its description of how Paul Manafort breached his cooperation agreement largely under seal, a federal judge said Friday.

The filing will be first time prosecutors have summarized why and how they believe Manafort breached his plea agreement. Previously, the prosecutors simply told a federal judge Manafort "committed federal crimes by lying" to the FBI and special counsel's office during his cooperation interviews "on a variety of subject matters."

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Manafort says he has been truthful over several meetings with the special counsel's office. His lawyers indicated last week that they may challenge the assertion that he lied.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events