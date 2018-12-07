Paul Manafort filing from Mueller to be largely secret

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team will file its description of how Paul Manafort breached his cooperation agreement largely under seal, a federal judge said Friday.
The filing will be first time prosecutors have summarized why and how they believe Manafort breached his plea agreement. Previously, the prosecutors simply told a federal judge Manafort "committed federal crimes by lying" to the FBI and special counsel's office during his cooperation interviews "on a variety of subject matters."
Manafort says he has been truthful over several meetings with the special counsel's office. His lawyers indicated last week that they may challenge the assertion that he lied.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
