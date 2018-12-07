Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Substantial jail time recommended for Cohen

Federal prosecutors requested that the court impose "a substantial term of imprisonment" for Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen who, in August, pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 6:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events