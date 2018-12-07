Ocasio-Cortez slams Trump Jr.'s 'very, very large brain idea' to troll her

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lambasted Donald Trump Jr., saying he was trying to distract from the Russia investigation and foolishly insulting incoming lawmakers who will have subpoena power.
"I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up," the Democratic Socialist from New York tweeted Friday. "Please, keep it coming Jr - it's definitely a 'very, very large brain' idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun!"
The "brain" line appeared to reference President Donald Trump saying in September that an expert on Chinese affairs had assured him that "China has total respect for Donald Trump and for Donald Trump's very, very large brain."
Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a meme the President's son had posted that dismissed her and insinuated that socialists eat dogs.
Trump Jr.'s Instagram post showed a picture of Ocasio-Cortez with the phrase, "Why are you so afraid of a socialist economy?" followed by a picture of the President with the phrase, "Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them." Trump Jr. captioned the photo, "It's funny cuz it's true!!!"
The exchange came as special counsel Robert Mueller's office was expected to release two potentially explosive memos Friday -- a memo in Washington explaining the details of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's failed plea deal, and a sentencing recommendation for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty last week to lying to Congress, in New York.
Democrats have been openly planning to use their incoming majority to launch several investigations into an array of the Trump administration's affairs, including Cabinet members' behavior, policy decisions and the President's long-sought tax returns.
But during a news conference a day after the November election, the President threatened that if the Democrats investigated him, he would have the Republican-led Senate investigate them. "I think I'm better at that game than they are," he said.
