What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A long-awaited reunion. A (kind of) gross hero. And rockin' Christmas lights. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A Christmas mystery

Government and public administration Politics

Tyler Perry was hoping to stay anonymous when he paid off $430,000 in layaway items in two Atlanta Walmarts. But he wasn't alone. Secret Santas across the country have paid off Walmart layaway items totaling more than $130,000.

A long wait

This woman spent 69 years wishing she could meet her biological mother. She finally did this week.

A marvelous airport

Move over America. China is preparing to snatch the title for the world's biggest air travel market. By 2020, the country's 74 airports will be able to accommodate up to 720 million passengers.

An unlikely hero

We can't decide if this is gross or awesome. The "zombie" fungus invades insects' bodies, keeps them alive while performing tasks for its benefit,and acts like an "evil puppet master." But on the other hand it may help us save the environment. Your decision.

A superstar tribute

The German town of Friedberg is sparking a little more conversation after it installed the King's silhouette to shape its traffic lights.