Clear

Mia Love 'surprised' by Trump's mocking comments

Outgoing Republican Rep. Mia Love said she was "surprised" after President Donald Trump mocked her for not e...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 2:41 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 2:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Outgoing Republican Rep. Mia Love said she was "surprised" after President Donald Trump mocked her for not embracing him while campaigning in the midterm elections.

"I was surprised," Love said Friday in an interview on ABC's "The View." "I thought we had a good working relationship. I didn't think that I was supposed to walk in lockstep, that wasn't my job. My job was to represent the people that sent me there to represent them."

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Mia Love

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

During a post-Election Day news conference, the President dismissed defeated congressional Republicans who he said didn't adequately support him on the campaign trail, suggesting that was the cause of their defeat.

"Mia Love gave me no love and she lost," Trump said. "Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia."

Love said Trump thought the race was over even before Utah's 4th Congressional District had finished counting the votes.

"He thought he didn't need me anymore so he kind of said, 'well, I don't need her so we'll just go ahead and throw her under the bus,'" Love said.

Love conceded to Democrat Ben McAdams after several weeks of vote counting. In her concession speech, Love sharply criticized Trump, saying the President's vision of the world is "no real relationships, just convenient transactions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events