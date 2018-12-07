Clear

Cardi B shows up to court and avoids potential arrest

Cardi B made it to court just minutes before her scheduled arraignment hearing on Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, faced potential arrest after failing to show for a hearing Monday. Her attorney, Jeff Kern, said she missed the previous court date due to a scheduling conflict.

The case stems from Cardi B's alleged involvement in a fight at a Flushing, New York strip club back in August.

She has been charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault.

According to police, Cardi B threw chairs and bottles during the incident.

Her attorney has said he's not aware of any evidence that she caused anyone harm.

On Friday, the judge ordered Cardi B to have no contact with two bartenders who were injured in the fight, a spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney told CNN. Prosecutors had requested bail be set at $2500, but the judge released the "Bodak Yellow" performer on her own recognizance.

Cardi B is set to perform at New York's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden Friday night.

She's due back in court next month.

CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski contributed to this report.

