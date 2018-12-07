Clear

URGENT - Trump picks Heather Nauert to be UN ambassador

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced on Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is h...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 9:53 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 9:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced on Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is his choice to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events