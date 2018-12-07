(CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced on Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is his choice to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.
Related Content
- URGENT - Trump picks Heather Nauert to be UN ambassador
- Trump picks Nauert to be UN ambassador
- Heather Nauert is Trump's top choice for UN ambassador
- Heather Nauert expected to be next UN ambassador
- Trump expected to name Heather Nauert next UN ambassador, sources say
- Trump nomina a Heather Nauert como embajadora de la ONU
- Trump considers State Dept spokeswoman Nauert for UN ambassador
- URGENT -
- URGENT -
- URGENT - US ambassador to Mexico stepping down
Scroll for more content...