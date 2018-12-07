Clear

URGENT - Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 10:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former attorney general William Barr to be the next permanent head of the Justice Department, the President told reporters Friday. Barr, a former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has been emerging this week as a consensus candidate to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, two sources familiar with Trump's thinking told CNN on Thursday.

