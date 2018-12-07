Clear

Elvis Presley traffic lights appear in town where he was stationed with US Army

Elvis has left the building -- and headed onto the streets of Germany.Traffic lights featuring the Ki...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:30 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Elvis has left the building -- and headed onto the streets of Germany.

Traffic lights featuring the King's likeness have been installed in the German town of Friedberg, just north of Frankfurt, Deutsche Welle reported.

Celebrities

Elvis Presley

Technology

Traffic signals

Transportation technology

Armed forces

Government organizations - US

Military

US Army

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

A red image of Presley standing at a microphone tells residents and tourists to keep their blue suede shoes parked firmly on the sidewalk, while a green silhouette of the singer showing off his signature gyrating moves lets people know that it's time to rock 'n' roll.

The idea was to create an eye-catching feature for visitors to the town, local politician Marion Götz told regional newspaper Wetterauer Zeitung. Götz said the initiative cost around €900 ($1,020).

Presley was stationed in Friedberg while serving in the US Army, between 1958 and 1960.

And the town can't help falling in love with the music legend -- it already has a square named after him.

The nearby town of Bad Nauheim has also held an annual Elvis Presley Film Festival since 2002.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events