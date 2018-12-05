Sofia Vergara's granddog had a better birthday than you

Baguette Gonzalez celebrated her birthday with some high fashion, a money gun, a lavish spread and a birthday cake made to look like she devoured said cake.

Oh, and she's a chihuahua.

The pooch has the great fortune of belonging to Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, the 26-year-old son of "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara.

Baguette turned five. Though, according to a caption on her Instagram account, "Five is the new three."

The entire event was documented on the Gram, including the money gun firing bills to "make it rain" while Baguette chilled on the bed. Her birthday outfit, Baguette's that is, was a demure pink dress and pearls.

It looks like she made off with quite a haul, too, like a Furbo, which is a pet camera that dispenses treats.

This all makes sense given that Forbes has placed Vergara at the top of its list of best paid actresses multiple times.

The publication estimated this year that Vergara made $42.5 million.

So we can honestly say that when it comes to Baguette, she's one b***h who is living her best life.