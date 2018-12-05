Leicester City pulls off fairytale Premier League title win

It's one of the greatest underdog stories in sport -- Leicester City's run to the English Premier League title in 2016.
Leicester had fired manager Nigel Pearson in June and entered the season as a 5,000-1 long shot.
Former Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri replaced Pearson, and the move paid instant dividends.
Striker Jamie Vardy set a Premier League record of 13 goals over 11 consecutive matches from August to November.
Leicester shocked football by going to the top of the table in November, a full year after finding itself at the bottom of the league.
It stayed in contention throughout December and from mid January stayed clear, finally clinching a remarkable title following a 2-2 draw between Tottenham and Chelsea on May 2.
"It was pure happiness," Christian Fuchs told CNN in the aftermath of the miraculous achievement.
