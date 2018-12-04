Clear

The moment Bush's casket arrives at Capitol

The casket carrying President George H.W. Bush arrives at the US Capitol as an emotional former president George W. Bush and the rest of the Bush family look on.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 2:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Sen. Bob Dole was helped out of his wheelchair Tuesday to salute former President George H.W. Bush as he laid in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Dole, 95, once faced Bush during the 1988 Republican primary fight for the presidential nomination but nonetheless maintained a decades-old friendship with the former president.

On Saturday, he reflected on their relationship, telling CNN's Ana Cabrera that his passing was an end of an era, as Bush was the last World War II veteran to serve as president.

"I believe there are certain qualities that veterans have, and when Bush was president, I think about three-fourths of Congress were veterans and we would stick together and work together across the aisle. And President Bush was a bipartisan president. So we got quite a lot done," Dole said.

