Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Insurance company goes under after California's most destructive wildfire

California's Camp Fire didn't just kill dozens of people and destroy thousands of homes. It also left an ins...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California's Camp Fire didn't just kill dozens of people and destroy thousands of homes. It also left an insurance company in financial ruins, unable to pay millions of dollars to policyholders.

A state judge ruled that Merced Property & Casualty Co. can't meet its obligations after last month's Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business closings

Business, economy and trade

California

California wildfires

Company activities and management

Company locations and facilities

Company strategy

Continents and regions

Fires

Insurance

Natural disasters

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

Merced's assets are about $23 million, but it faced about $64 million in outstanding liabilities just in the city of Paradise, court filings show.

Judge Brian McCabe's decision allows the California Department of Insurance to take control of Merced. According to court documents, the state's Conservation & Liquidation Office will start liquidating what's left of the company.

Unlike with bankruptcy, where a business or individual can start over, liquidation means there is no hope for a company's recovery.

Fortunately for Merced's policyholders, they are covered by the California Insurance Guarantee Association, which "protects resident claimants in the event of an insurance company insolvency."

But the association has maximum benefit limitations, according to Merced.

"If it ends up that you have a claim in excess of CIGA's limits," the company said, "the excess will be a claim against the assets of Merced."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events