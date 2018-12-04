Eddie Murphy becomes a father for the 10th time

Eddie Murphy is a new dad again.
The 57-year-old actor and his fiancée, Paige Butcher, 39, have reportedly welcomed a son named Max Charles Murphy, born on Friday.
The couple are also the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy.
Murphy is also father to sons Eric, 29, and Christian, 28, with former girlfriends Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood, respectively, as well as daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, and son Miles Mitchell, 25, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.
The actor has an 11-year-old daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, with Spice Girls member and "America's Got Talent" judge Melanie "Mel B" Brown.
The new baby's middle name is in homage to Murphy's brother, actor Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year.
