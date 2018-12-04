Clear

Eddie Murphy becomes a father for the 10th time

Eddie Murphy is a new dad again.The 57-year-old actor and his fiancée, Paige Butcher, 39, have ...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 9:22 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 9:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eddie Murphy is a new dad again.

The 57-year-old actor and his fiancée, Paige Butcher, 39, have reportedly welcomed a son named Max Charles Murphy, born on Friday.

Celebrities

Eddie Murphy

Mel B

The couple are also the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy.

Murphy is also father to sons Eric, 29, and Christian, 28, with former girlfriends Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood, respectively, as well as daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, and son Miles Mitchell, 25, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

The actor has an 11-year-old daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, with Spice Girls member and "America's Got Talent" judge Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

The new baby's middle name is in homage to Murphy's brother, actor Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events