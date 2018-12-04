Clear

Britain can unilaterally stop Brexit process, EU lawyers say

The British government has the power to unilaterally halt the Brexit process, the EU's top legal advisers ha...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The British government has the power to unilaterally halt the Brexit process, the EU's top legal advisers have said.

In a report prepared for the European Court in Strasbourg, the advocate general said the UK could suspend the two-year legal countdown invoked under Article 50, according to a lawyer for the group that brought the case.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

The UK had argued that Article 50 could only be stopped with agreement of all 27 remaining EU member states.

Judges must now decide whether to accept the advocate general's advice, as they do in most cases.

If they do, it gives the UK parliament another way in which to force the government's hand. With only 16 weeks to go before the Article 50 deadline on March 29, options are running out if parliament rejects Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

More to follow...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events