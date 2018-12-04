Britain can unilaterally stop Brexit process, EU lawyers say

The British government has the power to unilaterally halt the Brexit process, the EU's top legal advisers have said.
In a report prepared for the European Court in Strasbourg, the advocate general said the UK could suspend the two-year legal countdown invoked under Article 50, according to a lawyer for the group that brought the case.
The UK had argued that Article 50 could only be stopped with agreement of all 27 remaining EU member states.
Judges must now decide whether to accept the advocate general's advice, as they do in most cases.
If they do, it gives the UK parliament another way in which to force the government's hand. With only 16 weeks to go before the Article 50 deadline on March 29, options are running out if parliament rejects Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.
More to follow...
