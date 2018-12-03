Clear

Postal Service to suspend most deliveries, close offices to honor George H.W. Bush on Wednesday

The US Postal Service announced it will "suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 8:49 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 8:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Postal Service announced it will "suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity" on Wednesday for the national day of mourning honoring the late former President George H.W. Bush.

The White House said Saturday that President Donald Trump would declare Wednesday a national day of mourning for the country's 41st president. On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington for an 11 a.m ET memorial service. Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are expected to attend the service, according to sources familiar with the planning of the funeral.

"Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation," a statement on the USPS website reads, "the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5."

"We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season," the statement continues.

US financial markets will also be closed on Wednesday to honor Bush, and the US Supreme Court postponed arguments.

