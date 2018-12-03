Lenny Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Ted Danson to headline CNN Heroes tribute show

Ted Danson knows all about being naughty or nice as the star of NBC's hit comedy "The Good Place," a show about changing your ways to get into heaven.

Danson, along with rocker Lenny Kravitz, funnyman Will Ferrell and other top names in entertainment will gather to celebrate 10 everyday people whose good deeds make a difference around the world at this year's "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute."

ABC's Kelly Ripa will join CNN's Anderson Cooper to host the show, which airs live Sunday on CNN at 8 p.m. ET.

Each of the heroes will receive a $10,000 cash prize. One of the 10 will be named "CNN Hero of the Year," and receive an additional $100,000 for his or her cause. (Vote for your favorite here.)

This year's award presenters include actors Bryan Cranston of "Breaking Bad," Danai Gurira of "Black Panther," and Uzo Aduba of "Orange Is the New Black." (Click here for the full list of presenters)

The program will also honor five young people who are working to improve their communities and the world. Elsie Fisher, star of the film "Eighth Grade," Rohan Chand of "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" and Darby Camp of "Big Little Lies" are set to salute these CNN Heroes Young Wonders.

The Grammy-winning Kravitz will perform "Here to Love" from his album "Raise Vibration."

This year's top 10 CNN Heroes include a doctor fighting to break the cycle of violence, a woman who helps the injured walk again and a teacher who uses the power of writing to heal:

Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin left a high status career to teach computer programming to girls in Lagos, Nigeria. Her Pearls Africa Foundation has helped more than 400 disadvantaged young women.

Maria Rose Belding has helped to distribute 1.8 million pounds of food with the online platform MEANS, which puts businesses that have extra food in touch with charities that feed the hungry.

Amanda Boxtel's non-profit Bridging Bionics has provided free or low-cost therapeutic sessions to more than 60 people with mobility impairments.

Dr. Rob Gore and the Kings Against Violence Initiative offer anti-violence programs at Kings County Hospital in New York, as well as local schools and the broader community, serving more than 250 young people.

Luke Mickelson founded Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that has built and delivered more than 1,500 beds for children in need across the US.

Susan Munsey created GenerateHope, a nonprofit that offers housing, therapy, education and medical care for survivors of sex trafficking to heal and build new lives -- more than 100 participants have been helped so far.

Florence Phillips started the ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada, which has provided free English language, citizenship, high school equivalency and computer classes to more than 5,000 immigrants and their families.

Dr. Ricardo Pun-Chong's nonprofit, Inspira, has provided free housing, meals and overall support to more than 900 children and their families while the youngsters undergo medical treatment.

Ellen Stackable started Poetic Justice, which brings therapeutic creative writing classes to incarcerated women in Oklahoma. The classes have reached more than 2,500 women.

Chris Stout helped launch the Veterans Community Project, which has aided more than 8,000 people with transportation, housing, food, employment, legal services, clothing and emergency financial assistance.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 9, donations made to the designated nonprofit organization of each Top 10 CNN Hero, via CNNHeroes.com and crowdrise.com/cnnheroes, will be matched by Subaru up to $50,000 per Hero.

Now in its 12th year, the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" has profiled more than 300 heroes and has received nearly 100,000 nominations from more than 100 countries.

