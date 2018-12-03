Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Michelle Obama drops expletive in explaining why women need to do more than 'lean in'

Former first lady Michelle Obama reportedly offered a pointed opinion of work-life balance and marriage equa...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 10:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former first lady Michelle Obama reportedly offered a pointed opinion of work-life balance and marriage equality for women, saying that the idea that women can have it all is untrue because "that s--- doesn't work all the time."

"Marriage still ain't equal, y'all," Obama said to a crowd gathered in Brooklyn on Saturday for a leg of her international book tour, several news outlets reported. "It ain't equal. I tell women that whole 'you can have it all' -- mmm, nope, not at the same time, that's a lie. It's not always enough to lean in because that s--- doesn't work all the time."

Accidents, disasters and safety

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Labor and employment

Leisure and lifestyle

Michelle Obama

Political Figures - US

Population and demographics

Safety issues and practices

Society

Women workers and professionals

Workers and professionals

Work-life balance

Workplace health and safety

The former first lady appears to have been disagreeing with a feminist philosophy shared by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg in her book, "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead," which encourages women to be more ambitious.

According to reports, Obama quickly apologized for using the expletive, telling the crowd: "I thought we were at home, y'all. I was getting real comfortable up in here. All right, I'm back now. Sometimes that stuff doesn't work."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events