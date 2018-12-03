Clear

The Hong Kong International Races

Thundering hooves, raucous crowds, elite racing, it must be the Hong Kong International Races - one day in December held as a spectacle of turf racing.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 9:12 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 9:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's one of the highlights of the racing calendar, a fan favorite for decades with $12 million at stake.

The Hong Kong International Races returns this week with world-class jockeys and thoroughbreds doing battle over four Group 1 races on the turf of the Sha Tin Racecourse.

The bumper prize money is spread across the Hong Kong Sprint, the Hong Kong Vase, the Hong Kong Mile and the showpiece Hong Kong Cup on December 9.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

The International Races debuted in January 1988 and has grown to become one of Hong Kong's best-loved sports events.

Close to 100,000 racegoers attended in 2017 and similar crowds are anticipated again this year when once again the title of the "World's Best Jockey" will awarded.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events