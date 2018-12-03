The number of people still unaccounted for following the devastating Camp Fire in northern California has dropped to 25, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.
The latest count is down from a one-time high of more than 1,000 people.
Accidents, disasters and safety
California
California wildfires
Continents and regions
Fires
Natural disasters
North America
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Wildfires
The death toll remained at 88 on Saturday, with no further remains found, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
The Camp Fire burned through more than 153,000 acres in Butte County after it broke out November 8. It was contained November 25 after becoming the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.
The blaze decimated much of the town of Paradise and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and more than 4,800 other buildings.
Related Content
- Number of unaccounted for in Camp Fire drops to 25
- Many still unaccounted for in California fires
- 249 people still unaccounted for as Camp Fire is nearly contained
- Who are the 1,475 unaccounted for immigrant children?
- Death toll, number of missing rise in California's Camp Fire
- Camp Fire 100% contained
- A look at the California wildfires' jaw-dropping numbers
- Number of missing grows to more than 1,000 in California's Camp Fire
- Number of people accounted for rises as rain threatens areas scarred by Camp Fire
- By the Numbers: Juneteenth