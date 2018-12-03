Michelle Obama discloses advice for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has had plenty of guidance from palace staff on how to be a royal. But her latest piece of advice comes from someone closer to home -- former first lady Michelle Obama.

"Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd have a life like this, and the pressure you feel -- from yourself and from others -- can sometimes feel like a lot," Obama told the British magazine Good Housekeeping, according to interview excerpts published Monday.

"So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don't be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it's okay -- it's good, even -- to do that."

Obama was encouraging of the Duchess to pursue issues she feels passionate about. Both women have made the empowerment of women and girls a priority in their respective roles.

"What I'd say is that there's so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that -- and I think Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she's doing something that resonates with her personally," Obama said.

Obama added that she has found inspiration and hope in the young women she has met with.

"In many ways, things are harder for young women today. But what's inspiring to me is that so many of the young women I've met are triumphing in incredible ways. Unlike my generation, they're not as held back by the societal belief that girls and boys can't do the same thing," she said.

"They're charging forwards in sports and maths and science and technology. They're speaking up and speaking out, not just in classrooms but in the public arena at a young age. I find great hope in this generation of young women."

Obama had planned a European tour to promote her new book, "Becoming." The former First Lady has had to curtail her trip, canceling visits to Paris and Berlin, to attend the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush, she explained in a tweet.