Comey says he will testify after legal challenge

Former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday that he would sit for a private deposition with House Republicans after filing a legal challenge to force a public hearing.

"Grateful for a fair hearing from judge. Hard to protect my rights without being in contempt, which I don't believe in," Comey said in a Twitter post. "So will sit in the dark, but Republicans agree I'm free to talk when done and transcript released in 24 hours. This is the closest I can get to public testimony."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, told Fox News on Sunday morning that he expected Comey to sit privately for an interview.

"We'll await it actually happening, but that is what I believe will happen," Goodlatte said.

Sunday's announcement came after both sides appeared in court on Friday as Comey sought to testify in a public setting rather than behind closed doors.