Lawmakers considering stopgap spending measure ahead of government funding deadline

Lawmakers are considering taking up a one-week spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown by Friday, a move designed to put off a major showdown until after former President George H.W. Bush's funeral proceedings, according to a source briefed on the talks.

The idea comes as Congress will be out of session for part of the week because of the state funeral for Bush.

Government and public administration Politics

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he is willing to extend the deadline for funding the federal government to avoid a government shutdown.

"If they [congressional leaders] come to talk about an extension because of President Bush's passing, I would absolutely consider it and probably give it," Trump said.

Congress is trying to come up with how to deal with Trump's call for $5 billion to fund the wall on the US-Mexico border. The Washington Post was the first to report the discussion on a possible temporary spending bill.