The letter George H.W. Bush left for Clinton is a lesson in elegance

When Bill Clinton entered the White House, he found a letter from the man he beat: George H.W. Bush.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 7:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Bill Clinton entered the White House, he found a letter from the man he beat: George H.W. Bush. Notes from outgoing presidents to incoming ones are a tradition, but Bush's letter on January 20, 1993, is a lesson on grace in defeat.

"He made us feel at home, as much as he could. Total class," Clinton said of the letter.

Bill Clinton

George Bush

Political Figures - US

Here's the full text of the letter:

Dear Bill,

When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.

There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course.

You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you.

Good luck—

George

