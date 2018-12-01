Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94 Full Story

US Border Patrol chase ends in crash that leaves 3 people dead

A truck carrying 11 people led US Border Patrol agents on a chase that ended with the deaths of three people...

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 1:27 AM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 1:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A truck carrying 11 people led US Border Patrol agents on a chase that ended with the deaths of three people in California.

The incident began Thursday afternoon near the San Diego-Mexico border when Border Patrol Agents found tracks of multiple vehicles from the border going north into the US, which are typical of a "drive-through smuggling event," according to a Custom and Border Protection news release.

California

Continents and regions

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Border control

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

International relations

International relations and national security

Misc criminal offenses

National security

Smuggling

Territorial and national borders

Government organizations - US

US Customs and Border Protection

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

Agents also found a piece of a vehicle near the area.

Minutes later, agents spotted a pickup truck missing a similar part and tried to stop it. The driver didn't stop and a pursuit began around Interstate 8. Agents then put spike strips on the road to stop the truck. As the truck drove over the spikes, the release says it crashed, rolled over and sent passengers flying.

Three people -- two men and one woman -- were pronounced dead at the scene. Of the 11 people in the truck, 10 were men. The California Highway Patrol also said the three people who died had an unknown immigration status and the other passengers were Mexican nationals, according to the release.

The driver of the truck, Luis Alberto Virgen, 21, of Tijuana, was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol. Virgen was charged with three counts of manslaughter.

Another vehicle believed to be involved in the smuggling scheme was also found after the crash. A man was taken into custody, the release said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events