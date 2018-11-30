How Robert Mueller blew up Donald Trump's week

If Donald Trump thought he could end this week with a high note at the G20 summit, Robert Mueller's investigation certainly scuttled those plans.
Hours before Trump boarded his plane to Argentina, a bombshell landed in Trumpworld with the news Michael Cohen had pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about -- and a sign Cohen is talking Trump's business deals with Mueller -- a previously stated "red line" for Trump.
Trump fired back -- from the air -- tweeting that the investigation is an "illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt" and should be called off.
He also defended his actions on the campaign trail: "Even if he was right, it doesn't matter, because I was allowed to do whatever I wanted during the campaign."
Meanwhile, the field of would-be challengers to Trump is crystallizing, with more and more Democrats inching closer to announcing their intentions to run.
The Point: Best-laid plans of mice and men (and the Trump administration) often go awry, especially when Robert Mueller is involved.
And here's a recap of this week in 21 headlines:
Monday:
- Newly released filings show Trump company transfers to his charity in 2017
- GAO to look into whether Mar-a-Lago trio inappropriately influenced VA
- Lawsuit against Trump and his DC hotel is dismissed
- Manafort lied after pleading guilty, Mueller's team says
- Trump denies tear gas was used on child migrants despite pictures, video
- Trump says he was 'very tough' on GM's Barra over plant closures
Tuesday:
- Mueller investigating 2017 meeting between Manafort and Ecuador's President
- Manafort denies ever meeting with Assange
Wednesday:
- Trump says Manafort pardon 'not off the table'
- Two key answers from Trump to Mueller
- Pompeo, Mattis defend Saudi ties amid Senate anger over Khashoggi murder
- Ivanka Trump says 'no equivalency' between her email use and Clinton's
- Trump reiterates demand: $5B for wall funding or face shutdown
- Trump administration to announce final bump stock ban
Thursday:
- Trump abruptly cancels planned Putin meeting
- Michael Cohen pleads guilty, says he lied about Trump's knowledge of Moscow project
- Trump calls Cohen 'very weak' in wake of former lawyer's new guilty plea
- Trump Tower Moscow concept included idea of giving penthouse to Putin
- Former Trump White House lawyer emerges as a contender for attorney general
Friday:
