Clear

Teen goes viral for amazing table tennis shot

A 15-year-old has gained internet stardom after his surprising table tennis maneuver went viral.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 9:21 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 9:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A nail-biting hang gliding ride, an amazing table tennis shot, a close call with a oncoming train. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

A ride that will take your breath away

An American tourist in Switzerland had a near-death experience when he was not strapped in prior to going hang gliding.

He never gave up

A teenager became a viral star after he pulled off an incredible maneuver during a table tennis match.

Too close for comfort

A cyclist was nearly struck by a train as he rode over an unguarded crossing.

An $8 million stunt

A gender reveal party in Arizona went horribly wrong with an explosion that sparked a wildfire, causing more than $8 million in damage.

Deeper InSight into Martian world

NASA's InSight mission landed on Mars seven months after launching, making it the eighth successful Mars landing in human history, according to NASA.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events