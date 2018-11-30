Tiger Woods reveals ankle pain at Hero World Challenge

His back is healing, but Tiger Woods revealed he is struggling with ankle pain at the Hero World Challenge.

The 14-time major champion, who has enjoyed a successful season after returning from career-threatening back injuries, appeared to be walking with discomfort during the first round of the invitational event in the Bahamas.

Diseases and disorders Health and medical Sports figures Tiger Woods Wounds and injuries

The former world No.1 later admitted his ankles were troubling him.

"I've struggled with my ankles over the last few months. Still the same issues," said Woods, who won the season-ending Tour Championship in September for his first title in five years.

"They've just been sore for months, just wear and tear."

Woods, 42, toiled on the first day of the tournament which benefits his charity, carding a one-over 73 to place him tied for 16th in an 18-man field.

Earlier in the week, Woods said his form this year had surprised him to the extent he was "not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year."

He added he was "worn out mentally, physically, emotionally" by the time he played in the Ryder Cup a month ago.

Woods returned from a fourth major back operation in April 2017 to record his lowest finish at a major in a decade when he finished runner-up at the US PGA in August.

He then secured his 80th PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.