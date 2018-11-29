Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Parole board's corrective action plan not approved by Gov. Ivey and Steve Marshall Full Story

Angela Merkel's plane diverted after technical issue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane was forced to turn around and make an unscheduled landing due a tech...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane was forced to turn around and make an unscheduled landing due a technical problem, a government spokesman told CNN. Merkel was heading to Argentina for the G-20.

The plane has landed safely in Cologne, the spokesman said. Merkel has had to reschedule some meetings due to the delay.

Angela Merkel

Political Figures - Intl

An RTL reporter on board says they were flying over the Netherlands when they were told there had been an "electronic systems failure" and turned around to land at the Cologne airport. Reporters have been told the airplane is getting a replacement part.

Video from on board shows several fire engines surrounding the Airbus after it landed.

The two-day summit kicks off tomorrow in Buenos Aires.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events