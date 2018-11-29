Clear

Quentin Tarantino got married

Quentin Tarantino is a married man.The director married his fiancée, Israeli singer and model Daniel...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 11:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Quentin Tarantino is a married man.

The director married his fiancée, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, Wednesday in Los Angeles, People reports.

Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino

Photos published by the magazine show, Pick, 35, in a white gown with a sweetheart neckline and tiara, while Tarantino, 55, donned a black suit.

The couple met in 2009, when Tarantino was promoting his film "Inglorious Basterds." They dated on and off since.

They got engaged in June 2017.

This is a first marriage for both.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events