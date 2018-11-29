Clear

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to misleading Congress about Russia investigation

President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to Con...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 9:07 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to Congress about the Russia investigation.

Cohen waived his right to an indictment when he appeared in a New York federal court.

According to the information read out in court, Cohen made a false statement regarding a proposed Trump Tower deal in Moscow that he was working on in 2015 and 2016. He had a discussion about the project at a later date. Cohen had previously said that the deal was stopped in January 2016.

Cohen left the courthouse without making a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

